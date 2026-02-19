The government-funded AGPC has long promoted Victoria’s two world championship motorsports events, the Australian F1 Grand Prix at Albert Park and the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix at Phillip Island.

As of next year it will be down to one event, courtesy of the sensational deal between MotoGP and the South Australian government that will see an Adelaide street race come to life.

There has been disharmony for some time between the Victorian stakeholders and MotoGP organisers, the latter wanting to shift the race from Phillip Island to Albert Park.

The Victorian government ultimately dug its heels in on keeping the race at Phillip Island, prompting MotoGP jump ship to South Australia.

In a statement following the Adelaide news, the AGPC expressed pride in its history of delivering the Phillip Island event, along with disappointment that this year’s race will be the last.

“The Australian Grand Prix Corporation is proud to have delivered one of the world’s most iconic MotoGP events at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit over many years,” the statement read.

“Throughout that time, Phillip Island has been celebrated by riders, teams and fans as one of the fastest, most challenging and most spectacular circuits on the MotoGP calendar.

“The decision not to extend the contract in Victoria is disappointing for us all.

“Despite this outcome, we remain immensely proud of the legacy this event has built in Victoria.

“We extend our sincere thanks to our fans, partners, staff and the Phillip Island and wider Bass Coast community, who have helped shape one of the most loved events in world motorsport.

“We look forward to delivering an exceptional final MotoGP event at Phillip Island later this year.”