In bizarre scenes, Marquez appeared to slip on a visor tear-off at the start of the 27-lap race.

The Ducati rider lit up his rear wheel in a cloud of smoke. So poor was his start that entering Turn 1 the Spaniard was 13th.

However, not even that could stop his superior pace as he quickly climbed through the field and took the lead with three laps to go.

“I never pull the tear-off in the start because for the start and everything it is dangerous, but this time when I was pulling the holeshot device, just something was super big here (motioning at his face) and I then I didn’t have the chance and I pulled the tear-off,” said Marquez.

“Unlucky, it was under my wheel, and I saw it. I tried to remove, but it was impossible. In fact, when I released the clutch, I started to spin.

“I don’t know where I was in the first corner but I overtook many riders and I thought at one time it was impossible to catch Martin but then in lap three I started to get the rhythm. I was more calm because the beginning was more stressful.

“Super happy for the victory. It is true Martin pushed all the race and I was saving the tyre to have the last attack.”

Martin controlled proceedings early with factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia, but soon enough Marquez had made his way through the field and was challenging for the podium.

On Lap 12, Martin made a mistake that brought him back into the clutches of Bagnaia and Marquez.

Bagnaia briefly led the race out of Turn 2 but Martin immediately got the lead back into Turn 4 and Marquez followed him through.

Bagnaia was condemned to third as Martin and Marquez skipped away and left the Red Devil rider for dead.

With fourth laps to go, Marquez passed Martin out of Turn 4 but a lap later Martin’s superior straight-line speed paid dividends and he got the lead back at Turn 1.

Later that lap, Marquez made the decisive pass for the lead at Turn 4. The six-time premier class champion lunged late and cast Martin wide of the apex.

Marquez stretched his legs, ultimately winning by 0.997s at the chequered flag. Bagnaia was third and a whopping 10 seconds in arrears.

VR46 rider Fabio Di Giannantonio was fourth and factory Ducati rider Enea Bastianini was fifth.

