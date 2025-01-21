There are very few changes year-on-year to the Desmosedici – perhaps the most noticeable being the return of #63 to the grid in the wake of Jorge Martin’s premier class title win.

“It will be the fifth season with the Ducati Lenovo Team, we have shown that we are a close-knit working group,” said Bagnaia.

“I will return to the track with the number 63 after a 2024 that did not give me the greatest joy, the title I mean, but was very hard-fought and I have achieved several records.

Featured Videos

“I have learned a lot, I tried to make the most of each situation and the sensations on the bike, in Barcelona in the first testing session after the GP, were immediately positive.

“I have a new teammate, a strong and competitive rider and, together, we can take the development of the bike to an even higher level.

“It will be demanding, I will try not to leave anything to chance and to face the season with the same spirit as always.”

Joining Bagnaia is MotoGP legend Marquez, who steps up from the Ducati satellite team Gresini.

Between Bagnaia and Marquez, the pair have 11 world championships and nine in the premier class.

Marquez made his first appearance in Ducati’s official colours at the post-season test.

The 2025 season launched was the first look of Marquez in his race attire.

The team will test at the Sepang International Circuit on January 31-February 2 with Michelle Pirro.

“I am really happy to be here wearing the official colours of the Ducati Lenovo Team,” said Marquez.

“It is exciting to be here today in Madonna di Campiglio, opening a new MotoGP season that marks the start of what I consider to be the most important challenge of my career.

“During this winter I have been able to disconnect a little but I also had time for training hard and now I’m feeling ready for facing a new year that will be challenging and exciting.

“I am really looking forward to continuing with the work that we started at the Montmelo testing

session last November and getting back on the bike in Sepang and then in Buriram.

“My first short-term goal is to enjoy riding because I know that if I manage to do that everything else will follow.

“As I have said many times, when you are in an official team, the goal cannot be other than to be competitive in every race, fighting for podiums and victories and to try to be protagonist in the world championship.

“During the days I have been able to share with the Team so far I have seen that the working atmosphere is fantastic and I can’t wait to ride the Desmosedici GP again.”