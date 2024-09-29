Martin led Tech3 rookie Pedro Acosta on the KTM and unlikely podium finisher Francesco Bagnaia for the factory Ducati team.

“I am very happy,” said Martin, who was one of just 12 riders to finish the 27-lap race at the Mandalika resort circuit.

“This is not just a victory, because I think after what happened last season, after yesterday’s crash, to perform this way was quite difficult. I had a lot of… not doubts because I trust myself, but I thought I was crashing every corner.

“Being able to find that feeling during the race and to win with this gap was incredible. A lot of pressure from Pedro so I’m really happy. We are ready for what’s next.”

Martin started from pole position and got the hole shot into Turn 1 ahead of Ducati’s Enea Bastianini.

It wasn’t long before the drama began when factory KTM rider Jack Miller locked up his front tyre and fell at Turn 3.

Miller took Alex Marquez (Honda), Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia), and Luca Marini (Honda) out in the process.

Bagnaia was slow initially, dropping to sixth by the end of Lap 1.

Acosta made quick work of Bastianini on Lap 3 and never relinquished his podium place.

Bastianini continued to concede places and dropped to fourth when Pramac’s Franco Morbidelli got past on Lap 5.

VR46 rider Fabio Di Giannantonio was the fifth rider to fall on Lap 9, sliding off the road at Turn 10.

After storming to third in Saturday’s Sprint, Gresini Racing’s Marc Marquez suffered a spectacular engine failure midway through the race from seventh and pulled off

Factory Honda rider Joan Mir fell from his bike on Lap 13 at Turn 1 to become the seventh rider to retire.

At the head of the field, Martin and Acosta were able to skip away as Morbidelli, Bastianini, Bezzecchi, and Bagnaia battled over third.

By Lap 17, Bastianini snuck through to take third place and set about chasing the top two.

Just seconds after setting the fastest lap of the GP, The Beast crashes out at Turn 1

📲 RACE CENTRE https://t.co/E46mniAznL#MotoGP pic.twitter.com/VwM8F8JX5g — Fox Motorsport (@Fox_Motorsport) September 29, 2024

With eight laps to go. Bastianini reset the fastest lap of the race as he dropped the gap to the lead under two seconds.

However, with just seven laps remaining, Bastianini fell at Turn 1 and gifted Bagnaia third.

Acosta looked like he might threaten Martin for the race lead but the Pramac rider responded and skipped away.

The result remains provisional with Acosta’s third place under investigation for a potential tyre pressure infringement. Brad Binder, who finished eighth, and 11th place finisher Takaaki Nakagami are also under investigation.

As it stands, Martin leads the FIM MotoGP World Championship by 21 points, but that could shrink to 17 if Acosta is penalised.

Results (Provisional): Indonesian Motorcycle Grand Prix, Mandalika International Street Circuit