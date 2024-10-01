The Red Bull-backed factory KTM rider was running on the fringe of the top 10 when he got awkwardly positioned on the outside of Turn 3 and locked his front brake.

Miller’s bike fell from beneath him and slid into the pack of riders ahead.

Among the victims were Gresini’s Alex Marquez, factory Aprilia rider Aleix Espargaro, and Luca Marini for Honda.

“I got away to a good start and threaded the needle in Turn 1 like I could but then for the change of direction into Turn 3 I had a load of bikes right ahead of me, and had to grab the brakes,” said Miller.

“It was the first time on the left-hand side of the tyre and it was a bit much on the first lap. It is just one of those things that can happen. I was in the middle of the group so a massive apology to the others that went down also.”

KTM endured a rollercoaster weekend at the Mandalika resort circuit.

The satellite Tech3 team enjoyed a strong Sunday with Pedro Acosta finishing second. However, his teammate Augusto Fernandez crashed out.

Miller’s teammate Brad Binder was only eighth but he sits sixth in the riders’ championship and is the second-best non-Ducati competitor.

“Bittersweet day because of Jack’s crash in the second corner and it involved some other riders, which can happen, so we apologise to those guys and their teams,” said KTM team manager Francesco Guidotti/

“A good race for Brad recovering eleven positions. It was all he could do today. Ready for Japan now. Hopefully we’ll have both riders making it to the chequered flag.”

The Mandalika mishap marked the fourth DNF for Miller this year in a grand prix.

The Australian sits 15th in the riders’ championship with five rounds remaining.

MotoGP heads to Mobility Resort Motegi on October 4-6 for the Japanese Grand Prix where Miller has traditionally been strong.

In 2022, he won the Japanese Grand Prix for Ducati and last year he was sixth for KTM.

“We have to look to Japan now,” said Miller.

“It’s been a good track for us in the past. We’ll see what we can do because yesterday here I felt our speed was decent.”