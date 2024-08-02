By his own admission, Miller has no future in MotoGP beyond this year.

He will leave KTM at the conclusion of this season with GasGas Racing's Pedro Acosta taking Miller's saddle.

MotoGP rides are quickly being snapped up and the Townsville-born rider looks like he will miss out in this year's musical chairs.

“Nothing here or there,” Miller told the official MotoGP website.

“Could be going home next year. It is what it is.”

Recently, rumours emanate of a possible return to Ducati, albeit via its WorldSBK program.

“Also nothing there. It's all rumours,” said Miller.

“I don't know where these rumours are coming from. I'm not making them.

“There's no nothing. No piece of paper has been sent my way and my phone hasn't [been] called.”

Miller has four wins from more than 160 starts and 23 podiums to boot.

In what is his 10th season in the premier class, Miller has struggled to perform with KTM.

One top five finish in the Portuguese Motorcycle Grand Prix is the sole shining light in an otherwise grim scorecard that features no other top 10 finishes.

As it stands, eight saddles are officially vacant. However, most have at least one rider linked.

Miller and GasGas Racing rider Augusto Fernandez look set to be two casualties in the MotoGP silly season.

Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini will fill the void at GasGas left by Fernandez and Acosta.

On Thursday, Yamaha confirmed a two-year contract extension with Alex Rins

Fabio Di Giannantonio looks set to stay at VR46 and that an announcement has only been delayed by the summer break, and the same looks true for Franco Morbidelli.

Fermin Aldeguer has a Ducati contract in-hand and looks set to join Gresini alongside Alex Marquez.

Trackhouse Racing has its eyes on Moto2 star Ai Ogura. The Japanese star was though to be a contender for the saddle currently held by Takaaki Nakagami. However, Nakagami looks set to stay with the Honda satellite team.

If there's one seat that's up in the air, it's at Pramac. The team will switch from Ducati to Yamaha bikes in 2025 and there's a prevailing thought that a rookie will get that ride.

That could ultimately be influenced by the manufacturer, who reportedly has eyes on Alonso Lopez. Moto2 series leader Sergio Garcia is thought to be another contender.