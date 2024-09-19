Miller will part company with the KTM Red Bull Factory Team at the end of 2024, ending a two-year spell.

The Australian’s agreement with Pramac Racing will see him ride a 2025-specification Yamaha YZR-M1 on a one-year deal.

It will be the second stint for Miller at Pramac having raced for the team across 2018, ’19, and ’20 on a Ducati. The team will switch to Yamaha bikes in 2025.

“We are happy to announce that Jack is joining Prima Pramac Racing’s line-up, and we warmly welcome him to the Yamaha MotoGP group,” said Lin Jarvis, Yamaha Motor Racing managing director.

“With 10 years of experience in the MotoGP class with three different manufacturers, Jack will be a valuable asset for Yamaha. His speed, knowledge, work ethic, and team spirit will be invaluable to our project as we plan to improve the performance of the M1 in 2025 and beyond.

“Yamaha will be supporting him in every way they can.”

Miller has four MotoGP wins in the premier class and and a total of 23 podiums.

He continues his 2024 campaign with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.