Guidotti joined the team in 2022 when he replaced Mike Leitner, marking his second stint at the premier class outfit.

During his time, KTM has enjoyed two grand prix wins and 12 podium finishes and oversaw the team’s best result in the riders’ championship courtesy of Brad Binder who finished fourth in 2023.

“After three years with Francesco and a lot of positive progress and working methods, we are moving the team with a different leadership approach,” said KTM motorsports director Pit Beirer.

“Making these changes is never an easy process and we can only thank Francesco warmly for what he has done in our MotoGP story.

“2025 will bring some big movements to the whole program in this close and exciting sport and we are laying the foundations now to keep making steps ahead.”

Guidotti is the second high-profile departure after Fabiano Sterlacchini stood down from his post as technical director. Sterlacchini has reportedly been linked to Honda since.

Guidotti’s departure has long been expected and reports out of Spain have linked Aki Ajo and Dani Pedrosa to the vacancy.

Ajo is expected to replace Guidotti while Pedrosa could join the team in a dual test ride and executive role.

Pedrosa was reportedly offered the team manager position but opted against it due to his desire to continue as a test rider.