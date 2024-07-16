Operational and logistical issues have been cited for the cancellation after flooding in the region earlier this year.

The Sokol International Racetrack was set to host MotoGP in 2023 but that event was cancelled over homologation delays and global operational challenged.

The event was part of the provisional 2024 calendar with a June 16 date but was postponed due to flooding across central Asia.

The Indian Grand Prix at Buddh International Circuit was subsequently cancelled and the Kazakhstan Grand Prix took its place on September 22.

Now MotoGP has cancelled that event over the lingering impact of those floods.

Kazakhstan joins Argentina and India in cancelled MotoGP events this season, which has reduced the calendar from 22 events to 20.

In a statement, MotoGP said a return to Misano would be welcomed by local fans.

“MotoGP is excited to stage a second event at the iconic Adriatic venue, giving the passionate Italian fanbase a further opportunity to see the world's most exciting sport in action,” a statement read.

“The Italian GP earlier this season became the second best attended Grand Prix ever at that venue, and tickets for the San Marino GP, MotoGP's first visit to Misano this season, are already forecast to sell out soon.”

MotoGP had looked at a second grand prix in Qatar but could not reach an agreement.

2024 MotoGP calendar (provisional)