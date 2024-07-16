Operational and logistical issues have been cited for the cancellation after flooding in the region earlier this year.
The Sokol International Racetrack was set to host MotoGP in 2023 but that event was cancelled over homologation delays and global operational challenged.
The event was part of the provisional 2024 calendar with a June 16 date but was postponed due to flooding across central Asia.
The Indian Grand Prix at Buddh International Circuit was subsequently cancelled and the Kazakhstan Grand Prix took its place on September 22.
Now MotoGP has cancelled that event over the lingering impact of those floods.
Kazakhstan joins Argentina and India in cancelled MotoGP events this season, which has reduced the calendar from 22 events to 20.
In a statement, MotoGP said a return to Misano would be welcomed by local fans.
“MotoGP is excited to stage a second event at the iconic Adriatic venue, giving the passionate Italian fanbase a further opportunity to see the world's most exciting sport in action,” a statement read.
“The Italian GP earlier this season became the second best attended Grand Prix ever at that venue, and tickets for the San Marino GP, MotoGP's first visit to Misano this season, are already forecast to sell out soon.”
MotoGP had looked at a second grand prix in Qatar but could not reach an agreement.
2024 MotoGP calendar (provisional)
|Grand Prix
|Circuit
|Date
|Qatar
|Lusail International Circuit
|Mar 10
|Portugal
|Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
|Mar 24
|Americas
|Circuit of The Americas
|Apr 14
|Spain
|Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto
|Apr 28
|France
|Le Mans
|May 12
|Catalunya
|Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
|May 26
|Italy
|Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello
|Jun 2
|Netherlands
|TT Circuit Assen
|Jun 30
|Germany
|Sachsenring
|Jul 7
|Great Britain
|Silverstone Circuit
|Aug 4
|Austria
|Red Bull Ring-Spielberg
|Aug 18
|Aragon
|MotorLand Aragón
|Sep 1
|San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini
|Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli
|Sep 8
|Emilia-Romagna
|Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli
|Sep 22
|Indonesia
|Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit
|Sep 29
|Japan
|Mobility Resort Motegi
|Oct 6
|Australia
|Phillip Island
|Oct 20
|Thailand
|Chang International Circuit
|Oct 27
|Malaysia
|Sepang International Circuit
|Nov 3
|Comunitat Valenciana
|Circuit Ricardo Tormo
|Nov 17