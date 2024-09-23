The 1987 500cc World Champion took to social media on Sunday with a swipe at the Australian Grand Prix Corporation over the matter.

In the post, he highlighted his personal involvement with bringing the world championship to Australia in the first place back in the late 1980s, as well as his 500cc wins at Phillip Island in 1989 and 1990.

“After 35 years of commitment and dedication to the AGP event, which started way back in 1988 when Bob Barnard approached me with an idea about trying to bring the MotoGP event to Australia after my winning year of the World Championship in 1987…” wrote Gardner.

“…unfortunately my services this year will not be needed as the new management of the AGP events group have decided not to support my appearance in 2024, which is disappointing considering my past involvement and history from the rebuilding of the track in 1988 to marketing of the first event and winning the first two races at Phillip Island AGP event.

“Pics below are some great reminders of the history and the amazing first events that the whole world will remember.”

As the posts suggests, it was accompanied by photos of some of Gardner’s Phillip Island highlights.

Although not confirmed by the AGPC, it’s understood Gardner had requested a significant increase to his annual appearance fee for 2024.

The AGPC did respond to Gardner’s claims, though, clarifying that Gardner has a standing invite to attend the event and explaining why there will be an emphasis on Mick Doohan this year.

“AGPC engages various motorsport figures to support activities around the event each year,” a spokesperson told Speedcafe.

“In 2024, AGPC has chosen to focus on celebrating Mick Doohan’s 30-year anniversary of his first of five consecutive World Championships.

“Wayne will always have an invitation to attend the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix and we hope to host him back at Phillip Island in the future.”

The 2024 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix will take place on October 18-20.