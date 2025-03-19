XPEL is an industry leader in paint protection films, ceramic coatings, and window tinting.

The brand already has ties to motorsport via IndyCar Series race winner Scott McLaughlin, who carries the company’s colours on his Team Penske car.

XPEL will take branding on every Carrera Cup car in the championship and will be prominent in the paddock this year.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Porsche Carrera Cup, a premier racing series that shares our passion for innovation and performance,” said Myles Hunter, XPEL general manager of Australia and New Zealand.

“As an approved Paint Protection Film supplier with Porsche, this partnership takes our relationship to the next level and allows us to showcase our industry-leading protection films and coatings to a global audience.”

Porsche Cars Australia senior motorsport manager Craig Nayda added: “We’re proud to have one of the best-presented grids in Australian Motorsport and our partnership with XPEL will help us keep them looking that way at every round, from Melbourne to Darwin, Bathurst to Adelaide and everything in between.

“In a competitive field, XPEL’s products are a class above and we are excited to work as a category with Myles and his team at XPEL Australia to showcase their brand throughout the year ahead.”