The production car race will be live and free-to-air on SBS and available to watch on Fox Sports and Kayo too.

Limited coverage will be shown on Saturday via YouTube and Bathurst 6 Hour social media platforms.

For international viewers, the Bathurst 6 Hour will be available to watch in its entirety online.

The Bathurst 6 Hour will be supported by Trico Trans Am, Historic Touring Cars, Improve Production, the Australian Prototype Series, Hyundai Excels, and Nissan Pulsars.

Saturday’s online stream will feature the final Bathurst 6 Hour practice plus qualifying for the Trico Trans Am Series. Saturday’s coverage will continue on Fox Sports and Kayo, headlined by the first Trans Am race and qualifying for the Bathurst 6 Hour.

Come Sunday, Fox Sports and Kayo will start early with coverage of the second Trans Am race before the Bathurst 6 Hour starts. Coverage on SBS will go live in time for the start of the Bathurst 6 Hour.

The blockbuster Easter race meeting is expected to feature more than 350 entries across all classes, with the Bathurst 6 Hour at its 72-car grid capacity.

How to watch 2025 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour (AEST)

Friday, April 18

No coverage

Saturday, April 19

8:20am-11:00am – Facebook/YouTube

12:00pm-5:30pm – Fox Sports/Kayo

1:00pm-3:00pm – SBS One

Sunday, April 20

9:45am-5:30pm – Fox Sports/Kayo

11:00am-5:30pm – SBS One