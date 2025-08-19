Altzman will join Jack Wallis in the team’s Ford Mustang GT4 on September 5-7 as part of GT Festival at The Bend.

The American has been tied to the blue oval since 2023 and is part of the Ford Performance Junior Team.

The partnership between Altzman and the Wallis family came thanks to Andrew Miedecke, who introduced the two parties following the Sandown leg of the Shannons SpeedSeries.

The addition of Altzman to the team means Wallis will move classes from Silver Am to Silver.

Altzman has a wealth of experience with Ford in its GT3 and GT4 cars as well as racing in its one-make Dark Horse R-based Mustang Challenge.

“The opportunities I’ve had this year have allowed me to showcase what the Ford Performance Junior Team program has to offer up-and-coming drivers,” said Altzman.

“From the Mustang Challenge Le Mans Invitational with Dark Horse R, Mustang GT3 and now to compete with Mustang GT4 in Australia, it is telling of how proven this platform is globally.

“Wallis Motorsport has already been so welcoming, and it’s been a pleasure strategising and preparing for The Bend with Adam [Wallis] and Jack [Wallis].

“It seems like a great fit already, and I’m excited to compete in the top-level Silver class with them. I cannot thank George and Andrew Miedecke enough for facilitating this opportunity.”

“It’ll be an exciting challenge to jump right into the weekend with no testing and with a new tyre.

“I know the Mustang GT4 quite well, and the pressure of getting up to speed quickly will be exhilarating, similarly to what I had to do in Le Mans for the Mustang Challenge invitational round.

“I want to use my knowledge of Mustang GT4 to help lead Wallis Motorsport to a great result.”

Wallis welcomed Altzman to the family team.

“I am extremely excited to have someone of Jenson’s calibre alongside me for GT Festival at The Bend and I will use the opportunity to learn everything I can from him,” said Wallis.

“Jenson has had a strong pathway in the sport with Ford Performance and it’s something I aspire to do myself, so to have him alongside me for this event is awesome.

“While we probably won’t have too much time in the car together, he has a lot of experience in the Ford Mustang so I am sure he will hit the ground running.”