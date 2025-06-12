This week, the FIA announced that the next-generation, all-electric race car would be a “game changer in terms of performance.”
Designed by Spark, the car will feature a high downforce and low downforce configuration and constant all-wheel drive.
The third-gen cars currently make 350kW but will receive a big boost to 600kW. Regeneration capabilities will reach 700kW, up from 600kW.
Bridgestone will take over from Hankook as the tyre supplier.
The fourth-gen car is expected to debut in 2026, marking the 13th season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.
Behind the scenes, experienced endurance racing driver James Rossiter has been testing the new car.
Simulations have the fourth-generation Formula E car as quick as if not quicker than the current Formula 2 car at Monaco.
This year’s Formula 2 pole position time by Alex Dunne was a 1:21 compared to a 1:55 by Oliver Rowland at this year’s Formula E round.
Speaking with RacingNews365, Envision Racing driver Sebastian Buemi foreshadowed the major improvement.
“Gen4 will be about ultimate performance,” said Buemi.
“It’s really about making sure and being able to say, ‘Okay, we have the range, but we have a fast car’, a car that, in Monaco, is going to be, apparently, a lot faster than an F2 car.
“It’s really going to be quite close to the 2026 F1. And, yeah, I can’t wait to see that car. It’s a bigger car, it’s a longer car, but it’s going to be a much faster car.”
“What I’ve heard is between 1:15s and 1:18s [lap time] in Monaco, which, obviously, it’s clearly a lot faster than F2.”
Formula E this week released its 2026 calendar, which will see the championship visit the Miami International Autodrome for the first time.
2025/26 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship calendar
|Round
|Event
|Circuit
|Date
|1
|Sau Paulo E-Prix
|Sau Paulo Street Circuit
|December 6
|2
|Mexico City E-Prix
|Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
|January 10
|3
|Miami E-Prix
|Miami International Autodrome
|January 31
|4
|Jeddah E-Prix
|Jeddah Cornich Circuit
|February 13
|5
|Jeddah E-Prix
|Jeddah Cornich Circuit
|February 14
|6
|Madrid E-Prix
|Circuit del Jarama
|March 21
|7
|Berlin E-Prix
|Tempelhof Airport Circuit
|May 2
|8
|Berlin E-Prix
|Tempelhof Airport Circuit
|May 3
|9
|Monaco E-Prix
|Circuit de Monaco
|May 16
|10
|Monaco E-Prix
|Circuit de Monaco
|May 17
|11
|TBC
|TBC
|May 30
|12
|TBC
|TBC
|June 20
|13
|Shanghai E-Prix
|Shanghai International Circuit
|July 4
|14
|Shanghai E-Prix
|Shanghai International Circuit
|July 5
|15
|Tokyo E-Prix
|Tokyo Street Circuit
|July 25
|16
|Tokyo E-Prix
|Tokyo Street Circuit
|July 26
|17
|London E-Prix
|ExCeL London
|August 15
|18
|London E-Prix
|ExCeL London
|August 16
