This week, the FIA announced that the next-generation, all-electric race car would be a “game changer in terms of performance.”

Designed by Spark, the car will feature a high downforce and low downforce configuration and constant all-wheel drive.

The third-gen cars currently make 350kW but will receive a big boost to 600kW. Regeneration capabilities will reach 700kW, up from 600kW.

Bridgestone will take over from Hankook as the tyre supplier.

The fourth-gen car is expected to debut in 2026, marking the 13th season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Behind the scenes, experienced endurance racing driver James Rossiter has been testing the new car.

Simulations have the fourth-generation Formula E car as quick as if not quicker than the current Formula 2 car at Monaco.

This year’s Formula 2 pole position time by Alex Dunne was a 1:21 compared to a 1:55 by Oliver Rowland at this year’s Formula E round.

Speaking with RacingNews365, Envision Racing driver Sebastian Buemi foreshadowed the major improvement.

“Gen4 will be about ultimate performance,” said Buemi.

A whole new generation with performance at its core!⚡️ Permanent 4WD

Low and high downforce aero configurations

600kW Power Output

700kW Regen The latest Formula E car, developed by FIA and its suppliers, will launch in 2026 for the start of Season 13. — Formula E (@FIAFormulaE) June 10, 2025

“It’s really about making sure and being able to say, ‘Okay, we have the range, but we have a fast car’, a car that, in Monaco, is going to be, apparently, a lot faster than an F2 car.

“It’s really going to be quite close to the 2026 F1. And, yeah, I can’t wait to see that car. It’s a bigger car, it’s a longer car, but it’s going to be a much faster car.”

“What I’ve heard is between 1:15s and 1:18s [lap time] in Monaco, which, obviously, it’s clearly a lot faster than F2.”

Formula E this week released its 2026 calendar, which will see the championship visit the Miami International Autodrome for the first time.

2025/26 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship calendar