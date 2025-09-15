Monochrome GT4 Australia team Miedecke Motorsport has revealed that its Ford Mustang was used to record audio to simulate the GT4 machine.

“We’re super excited to see the Mustang join iRacing’s latest build, and what makes it super special for us is that iRacing decided to record our very own Mustang GT4 for the sounds in the sim,” said George Miedecke.

“Miedecke Motorsport is very proud to bring you the thunder from Down Under. You’ll get to know this beautiful car the same way we do and hear the sounds that we’ve come to know and love, so we’re very excited to see the iRacing public try out the brand new Mustang GT4.”

The Ford Mustang is the latest car to join the GT4 ranks in iRacing alongside the BMW M4, Aston Martin Vantage, McLaren 570S, Mercedes-AMG, and Porsche 718 Cayman.

In a recent blog, iRacing teased an update for the Adelaide Street Circuit.

Developers said the “Adelaide Street Circuit is well underway and is a substantial project.”

Adelaide will join The Bend, Mount Panorama, Phillip Island, Sandown, and Oran Park as Australian circuits on the service.