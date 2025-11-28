After five seasons, the all-female team has announced it will not return with its bright pink Porsche to the championship.

The team said it still plans to have a presence elsewhere, though those details are yet to be announced.

The exit comes after rumours that the team’s parent company, DC Racing Solutions, was facing financial trouble.

That company also oversees Iron Dames’ sister team Iron Lynx as well as IndyCar team Prema Racing, which has also been subject to speculation about its participation.

Although Iron Dames has announced its exit from the FIA World Endurance Championship, it is expected that Iron Lynx will continue with Mercedes-AMG.

“The FIA WEC Entry List will be revealed soon — and when it is, you won’t see a Porsche entry under the Iron Dames banner,” the team said in a statement.

“We know this may come as a surprise — and may feel emotional for some of our fans.

But it’s a change by design — one that strengthens our long-term vision.

“This is the next step forward of a performance-driven project that never stops evolving and redefining the norm.”

Iron Dames first entered the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2021 with a Ferrari 488 in LM GTE Am.

A switch to Porsche came in 2023 where the team made history, become the first all-female line-up in any class to win an FIA World Endurance Championship race.

That came in 2023 at Bahrain with Sarah Bovy, Michelle Gatting, and Rahel Frey in a Porsche 911 RSR. The same year, the team finished fourth at Le Mans – its best result to date.

The team continued in the championship into the new LMGT3 regulations, first with Lamborghini in 2024 and then with Porsche in 2025.

“Since 2021 in FIA WEC, the Iron Dames have stood at the summit of world endurance racing — proving that talent has no gender, that determination moves mountains, and that women belong on the biggest stage of motorsport,” the statement continued.

“As the only all-female line-up for five seasons, we didn’t just take part — we reshaped the narrative and left a cultural mark, with unforgettable moments like the historic Bahrain victory in 2023.

“Racing is our ground, our drive, and still one of our strongest frontiers — and yes — we’ll be on many racetracks in 2026, Dames and young talents further strengthening the future of the project. The Iron Dames spirit has never lived on one grid only.

“Our journey taught us that standing still is never an option. Our purpose lives in the next step — in the mission to keep climbing, keep inspiring, keep dreaming big.

“What began on track has grown into a powerful movement — one that reaches far beyond motorsport — and you are part of it.

“Your support fuels everything we do — today and tomorrow. The story continues! We keep you posted.”