The 24 Hours of Le Mans curtain raiser began in dramatic fashion with several separate incidents in the first few turns.

One of them included Forgione, who was the victim of contact from Josep Comadira Mayola at the Dunlop Chicane.

Frustrated by the incident, the driver of the #21 Ferrari 296 GT3 stormed over to the #23 car and kicked it before punching the driver through the window.

Stewards duly sanctioned Forgione, penalised two penalty points to his licence.

“Following the incident in which car #23 made contact with car #21, forcing both cars to spin and stop, the driver of car #21 left his car, went to car #23, punched the car window and kicked the door,” the stewards report read.

“Marshals tried to pull the driver away from the car but the driver resisted and tried to break free. The Stewards heard from the driver who immediately apologised for the behaviour and thanked the marshals for calming him down.

“The Stewards determined that the driver clearly demonstrated unsportsmanlike behaviour and also acted in a manner that brought the Series into disrepute.

“The Stewards noted that the driver, without prompting, was immediately apologetic and therefore determined that the driver receive a financial penalty of 1000 EUR.

“In addition, the driver is to write a formal letter of apology to the series and also to ACO and specifically the marshals, as a further apology for his behaviour.

“Furthermore, the Stewards will refer the matter to the ASN responsible for issuing the licence to the driver.”

For his part in the incident, Mayola was given a five-plane grid penalty for the next Le Mans Cup race at Spa-Francorchamps – noting he did not finish race two at Le Mans.

Mayola was also given a one-point licence penalty. Stewards determined Mayola was wholly responsible for the collision.