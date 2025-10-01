Sharp, who this year raced in the FIA Formula 3 Championship with Rodin, has been announced as the latest recipient of a grant from the Tony Quinn Foundation.

It will be the first time Sharp has raced in New Zealand since 2022 when he competed in Formula Ford.

The teenager has since gone on to race in Formula 4 and Formula 3, winning both major British titles in 2023 and 2024.

After winning GB3, Sharp this year stepped up to the FIA Formula 3 Championship where he scored a season-best fourth in Imola in an otherwise tough season.

Racing in the Formula Regional Oceania Trophy will act as off-season training for the 18-year-old before returning to Europe.

Tony Quinn Foundation CEO Josie Spillane said Sharp had been on the radar for several years.

“We’d just started the Hampton Downs NZ Racing Academy in 2021 and Louis was our very first participant in the Academy and also a Highlands Young Gun,” said Spillane.

“He’s remained a proud ambassador for the parks, stayed in touch and is always prepared to give back. He’s got an X-Factor on and off the track.

“We are delighted to now announce him as an ambassador for the Tony Quinn Foundation. It’s a rare achievement, and he’s very deserving of it.”

The Tony Quinn Foundation features several high-profile trustees, including four-time Bathurst 1000 winner Greg Murphy.

“We’ve been watching Louis for some time, and you don’t get to Europe and have the support he’s had without being a special talent,” said Murphy.

“David Dicker (Rodin Cars) has done an immense job supporting him so far, and this is a chance for the Tony Quinn Foundation to also play a part in helping him take the next step.

“We see him as a Kiwi with the potential to make Formula One, and that’s exactly the kind of talent the Foundation is here to support.”

Sharp’s entry in the Formula Regional Oceania Trophy will give him the chance to win his first grand prix.

Highlands Motorsport Park will host the New Zealand Grand Prix on January 30-February 1, one of only two grands prix outside of Formula 1 recognised by the FIA.

“To be competing in my first New Zealand Grand Prix is another dream come true,” said Sharp.

“So many great Kiwi drivers have raced in it and gone on to do amazing things, so I am really looking forward to it.

“Having the whole off-season spent racing in such a competitive environment with some of the best up-and-coming drivers from around the world is the perfect preparation before heading back to Europe to continue my path towards F1.”

The 2026 season will begin at Hampton Downs on January 9-11 before heading to Taupo on January 16-18. Teretonga Park hosts the penultimate round on January 23-25 before the season-ending New Zealand Grand Prix at Highlands on January 30-February 1.

2026 Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Trophy calendar

Round 1 – Hampton Downs Motorsport Park – January 9-11

Round 2 – Taupo International Motorsport Park – January 16-18

Round 3 – Teretonga Park – January 23-25

Round 4 – Highlands Motorsport Park – January 30-February 1