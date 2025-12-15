As the event director, Masi will work closely with officials and the operations team, and will “ensure the safe, fair, and professional delivery of each round” according to the governing body.

New Zealand motorsport’s governing body said Masi will work in a broad role, observing the rules, regulations, and operational processes – providing recommendations where possible.

The governing body said “key observations and recommendations from Masi will contribute to a new officials training and development framework.”

Masi is best known for his time at the FIA as the Formula 1 race director, which ended in controversial circumstances after the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2021

Masi is also on the Karting Australia board of directors as the deputy chair.

His work extends to the South Australian Motor Sport Board as a board member. With Supercars, he was the independent chair of the commission until September this year.

“New Zealand has an abundantly rich and proud heritage in the sport,” said Masi.

“I’m very much looking forward to working in partnership with, and supporting MotorSport New Zealand, Toyota New Zealand, and the Repco NextGen NZ Championship to continue building upon and developing the continual improvement of the sport for all participants and stakeholders.”

MotorSport New Zealand president Deborah Day said the opportunity to bring Masi’s expertise in-house was invaluable.

“Michael’s experience at the highest levels of global motorsport will help us sharpen our systems, elevate our championships, and support our officials,” said Day.

“His appointment is an important step in our broader strategy to modernise, develop capability, and set the sport up for long-term success.”

NextGen NZ Championship CEO Josie Spillane said Masi is an “incredible addition” to the team and competitors will reap the benefits of his presence.

Nicolas Caillol, who manages Toyota Gazoo Racing New Zealand, was also complimentary of Masi.

“Michael has been a tremendous supporter of the Castrol Toyota FR Oceania for many years, and his dedication was instrumental in helping us secure the first allocation of Super Licence Points back in 2018,” said Caillol.

“His arrival will further strengthen the MotorSport New Zealand official team and undoubtedly deliver significant benefits to the sport, both for our competitors and the wider motorsport community.”