Hartley takes over from interim CEO Wayne Scott, who was appointed midway through 2024 after Elton Goonan’s departure.

MotorSport New Zealand said Hartley brings commercial expertise and governance experience as well as an interest in motorsport and sport broadly.

Hartley’s experience includes director roles with Visa, market research company Marketview, and Cigna Insurance.

He was also on the board of the Hurricanes Super Rugby Pacific team and the Wellington Rugby National Provincial Championship team.

Other sporting roles include governance positions in national netball, golf, and charitable organisations.

Hartley, who is no relation of the famous motorsport family, will officially begin with MotorSport New Zealand on January 5.

“With more than 25 years’ experience across senior executive leadership, consultancy, and governance roles, Hartley has held leadership positions in a range of industries, including marketing, data, and strategy, including general manager and managing director roles across Asia-Pacific, and as Founder and CEO of an international firm,” a statement read.

Hartley’s appointment is the third major announcement in as many weeks after the appointment of Michael Masi as NextGen NZ Championship event director and Craig Baird to the MotorSport New Zealand board.

MotorSport New Zealand said it is focused on participation growth, commercial sustainability, volunteer support, as well as delivering safe and accessible pathways into the sport.

MotorSport New Zealand president Deborah Day welcomed Hartley to the fold, noting his “strategic capability and a strong alignment with the values” of the governing body.

“Mike brings exactly the blend of commercial acumen, people-focused leadership, and sporting understanding that MotorSport New Zealand needs as we continue to modernise and grow,” said Day.

“He understands what it takes to run a complex, member-driven organisation, and he has a genuine passion for motorsport at both grassroots and elite levels. The Board is extremely confident that Mike is the right leader to guide the organisation into its next phase.”

Hartley added: “I’m thrilled to be joining the MotorSport New Zealand team and excited to be a champion for all in our motorsport community. I’m looking forward to building on our excellent foundations to create a growing, vibrant and connected future for our sport.”

Day acknowledge interim CEO Scott, who has held the position for the last 18 months.

“On behalf of the board and the wider motorsport community, I want to sincerely thank Wayne Scott for his outstanding leadership during a critical period for the organisation,” Day said.

“Wayne has provided stability, clarity, and strong direction, and his contribution over the past 18 months has been invaluable.”