Mustang Cup Australia has been confirmed as an eligible pathway for the Ford Racing Junior Driver Development Team.

The Australian one-make series will be just one of three eligible for the junior drive program alongside the Mustang Cup and Mustang Challenge in the United States.

At the end of the 2026 season, a selection panel will evaluate the performance of the top drivers across all three categories.

The “most outstanding” drivers will be picked to participate in a three-day iZone Performance Evaluation Shootout at Silverstone, the home of the Formula 1 British Grand Prix.

“The iZone Performance Evaluation Shootout will comprise of a variety of on and off-track tests, with the winners and continuing participants in the program being presented at the annual Ford Racing season launch in the US,” organisers explained.

“Ford Racing Junior Drivers will receive benefits including access to a driver mentor, further training opportunities, professional networking, and a branded race suit and on-track uniform, while also receiving regular evaluation during the season.”

Ford’s motorsport program has grown in recent years thanks to the advent of its Mustang in GT3 and GT4 competitions.

Six drivers were picked for Ford’s first junior program this year. Among them was Jenson Altzman of the United States, who raced in the latest GT4 Australia round at The Bend.

“October 2025 sees the first anniversary of the announcement of the Ford Racing Junior Development Team,” Ford Racing’s global one-make series manager Chris Ward said.

“Our inaugural contingent of six drivers has had a tremendous season representing Ford Racing across our sports car racing pyramid in Mustang Cup and Challenge, GT4 and GT3 competition in the USA and Europe.

“In 2026, we very much look forward to expanding our geography for the selection process to include the new Mustang Cup Australia.

“The vision for this program is to home in on the next great sports car racing talent globally to eventually compete in Ford Racing products as factory drivers, be it in GT3 or indeed, from 2027, in Hypercar competition.

Mustang Cup Australia category manager Liam Curkpatrick hailed the incentive.

“For Mustang Cup Australia to be included in Ford’s global young driver program is a huge win for the series,” Curkpatrick said.

“Opportunities for young drivers to become ‘factory’ drivers early in their careers are rare in motorsport these days, so this is a major privilege that only Mustang Cup Australia can offer.

“With the huge pool of young talent that we have here in Australia and New Zealand, we have no doubt that Mustang Cup Australia can uncover a future Ford Racing star.”

Phillip Island will host the season-opening Mustang Cup Australia round as part of the SRO Motorsports Australia-promoted Shannons SpeedSeries on March 27-29.