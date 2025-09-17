Cassidy was recently announced as part of Peugeot’s Hypercar line-up and will move from Jaguar to join Citroen in Formula E.

He will be joined by two-time Formula E champion Jean-Eric Vergne from DS Penske, who will also form part of Peugeot’s Hypercar line-up.

Citroen and Peugeot are both French brands under the Stellantis umbrella.

Cassidy and Vergne represent one of the strongest line-ups in Formula E. Cassidy has 10 wins to his name while Vergne has 11.

A championship has eluded Cassidy to date, twice finishing runner-up while with Jaguar.

Citroen’s entry into Formula E sees it take over from Maserati. The team has elected for wholesale change year on year with Cassidy and Vergne replacing Jake Hughes and Stoffel Vandoorne.

Neither Hughes nor Vandoorne have been announced at other Formula E teams for the forthcoming season.

Vergne has been replaced at DS Penske by former McLaren driver Taylor Barnard alongside Maximilian Gunther.

A replacement for Cassidy at Jaguar alongside Mitch Evans has not been confirmed.