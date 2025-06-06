The Dakar Rally winner joined four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen and three-time MotoGP champion Dani Pedrosa for the day of donuts, drifting, and drag racing.

NASCAR Cup Series up-and-comer Connor Zilisch was among the stars, driving his #87 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro.

Verstappen got behind the wheel of an RB8. Other vehicles included a Rally1-spec Ford Puma from FIA World Rally Championship team M-Sport and a Ford Raptor T1+ Dakar Rally car.

New Zealand’s ‘Mad Mike’ Whiddett brought his screaming Mazda RX-7 to the show as well.

“I’ve been quite often to Hangar-7 over my life so to me, it is a bit of a homecoming every time,” said Verstappen.

“There is always a lot going on at Hangar-7, a lot of cool activities – helicopters, planes, cars – motorsport and sport comes together here.

“It is always quite enjoyable when we can do something together across sports, and to do a drag race with all these different kinds of cars was very cool to witness.”

“In F1, back in the day, they would do a lot of straight-line testing on an airfield, but for me it was the first time driving at an airport with a Formula 1 car.”

