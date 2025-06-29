The #2 Johor Motorsports JMR Corvette Z06 GT3.R made a last-minute mechanical change to the car that kept it stranded in the garage.

The upright on the right front corner was replaced after a brake calliper issue was discovered on the grid.

Prince Jefri Ibrahim joined the race seven laps down and dropped another lap by the fifth hour.

“Mechanical issue on the grid meant we couldn’t take the start,’ Love wrote on social media.

“Nevertheless, the Johor Racing team did a mega job to get the car back on track.

“Multiple laps down but still 22 hours of racing ahead.”

This year is Love’s fifth start in the 24 Hours of Spa and his second consecutive start with the Johor Motorsports JMR team.

Love is partnered with Alexander Sim and Johor racing royals Prince Jefri Ibrahim and Prince Abu Bakar.

Love wasn’t the only Australian to befall problems. The #18 Dinamic GT Porsche 911 GT3 R of Matt Campbell, Bastian Buus, and Mathieu Jaminet was retired before the sun set.

A right front wheel bearing failure relegated it to the pit bay after 60 laps.

“Heartbreaking news,” Dinamic GT wrote on social media.

“Our #18 Pro car has unfortunately been forced to retire from the race due to a technical problem.

“We are gutted by this, but we still have our silver car in the race.”

With Campbell out of the race and Love effectively out of contention, Australia’s interest in the race sits with Tom Sargent in the #120 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 and James Allen in the #5 McLaren 720S. Both cars are on the lead lap after 100 laps in 25th and 31st respectively.