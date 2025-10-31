The unibody stock car series has proven to be one of Australia’s most popular V8 platforms, with strong grids in the TA2 Muscle Car Series and sister Trico Trans Am Series.

The two categories are run under the HCC Pty Ltd banner, headed up by Mark Crutcher, Graham Cheney and Paul Hadley.

“It’s fantastic to have TA2 Muscle Cars remain on the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series bill,” Hi-Tec Oils Super Series manager Carolyn Oldano said.

“As one of our premier categories, TA2 has played a major role in shaping the identity of the Series.

“There’s no doubt everyone loves the sights and sounds of a thumping V8 especially when there’s 25 to 30 of them on track. They keep fans on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

“HCC has done an exceptional job over the past 12 months with both TA2 Muscle Cars and Trans Am.

“It’s our fourth season together, a proud achievement when you look back and see how much we’ve both grown.”

TA2 Muscle Car Series category manager Matthew MacKeldon hailed the announcement, which comes just days after two significant moves.

Marcos Ambrose was earlier this week appointed AASA national competition and commercial director.

The second major announcement confirmed Hi-Tec Motorsport PTY LTD as the new promoter of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series, taking over from the governing body AASA.

“There’s strong momentum both in our National Trans Am Series and TA2 Series, as there is with the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series, so we’re looking forward to being able to put on a show for our customers and our fans,” MacKelden said.

“When we looked at our options for 2026, it was clear the best value for our customers lay with the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series due to its strong free-to-air television package and our position as the premier category.

“The great majority of motorsport and in fact, many sports all around the world at both a semi-professional and professional level are broadcast behind a paywall.

“There’s no doubt that times are tough in the community so having that “free-to-air component” is an enormously attractive aspect of the Super Series, and one that played an important role in our decision making for next year.

“Having the support of Hi-Tec Oils owner George Gambino and Marcos Ambrose stepping up with AASA brings further levels of professionalism and innovation which will benefit everyone in the long run – we’re excited.”

Ambrose said the forthcoming Super Series season had been built around the TA2 Muscle Car Series with an emphasis on more racing, more television time, and more value for competitors.

“Securing TA2 as our premier category for the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series Season 4 – 2026 has been priority number one for everybody involved,” Ambrose said.

“It makes sense for TA2 to continue to build on what is already a successful partnership.

“A personal thank you to everybody at TA2 for working very hard to renew this partnership.

“It’s been a year of substantial change for both TA2 and AASA so having a stable, competitor-friendly and value for money series is what motorsports needs right now in Australia.”