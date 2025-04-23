The HMO Customer Racing driver has locked himself in for this year’s condensed, four-round TCR Australia Series.

Now a two-time series winner, Buchan will begin the season with #1 on his door and wants to flaunt it when the TCR World Tour comes to The Bend.

The South Australian round of the TCR Australia Series marks the third event on the calendar.

“I’ve got two titles now and a third would be nice, but I’m really focused on making sure that when it comes to World Tour time we’ll be there,” said Buchan.

“I felt like we missed a win or two when it was out here two years ago and I’m pretty determined to try to right those terrible wrongs.

“Not only for me, but the team as it felt we were really onto something and I’d love to add a World Tour trophy to the cabinet for the guys at HMO in addition to my supporters at Hyundai.”

Hyundai has announced an unchanged line-up for 2025 with Mikel Azcona, Nestor Girolami, and Norbert Michelisz to race the three-car Hyundai i30 N sedan fleet.

“To be in the position to wear the #1 on the car again is a great honour, particularly when we’re joined by the Kumho FIA TCR World Tour at The Bend,” said Buchan.

“Although it’s a condensed calendar, I feel it will be an exciting year for the category.”

Buchan will begin testing next week ahead of the season opener.

The series was set to have its first round at Perth’s Wanneroo Raceway, but has elected to cancel that event. The series will instead begin at One Raceway on June 27-29.

“I remember shaking the first i30 N Sedan down for the first time and it’s pretty surreal driving a new race car that hasn’t done a lot of running,” said Buchan.

“There’s always the first kerb you smash, a scratch underneath. It’s quite odd getting a new car and being told to flog it.

“I first tested with HMO Customer Racing at the end of 2020 in Will Brown’s title-winning i30 N TCR, but now I’ve done more racing for this team than anybody and we’ve got our own stories.

“We’ve had some pretty big wins and some big losses, so everyone is level-headed at this point, which makes for a good culture either on or off the track.”

Buchan said success in the TCR Australia Series has been a big boost to his career, opening the door to compete in GT4 and join Rodin Cars as one of its go-to drivers.

“TCR has been exceptional for me,” said Buchn.

“It’s allowed me to become a racing driver and to be as professional as I can be both on the track as well as away from it.

“To deal with a major car company and have its support behind me has not only been a big responsibility, but an honour, which has elevated my status to the point where people employ me to drive in other categories too.

“There was definitely a bit of elevation I got from joining TCR Australia, then winning in the first year or two, coming close to the title in the second season and winning the last two titles. It’s something that can never be taken away.

“It gives me credibility like when I do things with Rodin Cars and its amazing array of projects, in GT4, plus what’s potentially around the corner.

“It’s absolutely been a stepping stone and a pillar of my career, which I’m very thankful that it has been.”