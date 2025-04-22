Originally scheduled to race at Taupo in New Zealand, the series dumped its maiden flyaway round in favour of a trip to One Raceway in New South Wales.

Now the long haul to Perth to support the Supercars event on June 6-8, which had been set to open the season following the Taupo change, has also been axed.

It means the series will have an even more compressed calendar of four events, beginning at One Raceway on June 27-29.

The latest calendar change comes after consultation with competitors and has been labelled a “revision of the category’s strategic direction.”

As it stands, TCR Australia will visit One Raceway, Winton Motor Raceway, The Bend Motorsport Park, and the Guia Street Circuit.

The second half of the calendar will see the TCR Australia Series race as part of a combined TCR World Tour grid.

TCR Australia competitors will have their freight to and from the Macau Grand Prix subsidised.

“The original TCR Australia Series calendar for 2025 included events in New Zealand and Perth, which were chosen in response to teams wanting to race at more high-profile events in front of large audiences,” said TCR Australia Series promoter David Sonenscher.

“After working with our teams to deliver both events, it is apparent that the series needs to commence on the east coast of Australia at a circuit such as One Raceway, where the logistical requirements and associated costs of competing are viable for more competitors.

“We have repositioned the 2025 series to a four-round competition within a six-month period, and what we believe is an excellent value offering with the right balance of cost-effective events in New South Wales and Victoria, and premium events alongside the Kumho FIA TCR World Tour at Tailem Bend and the Macau Grand Prix.

“To reiterate, sea freight costs to and from Macau will be covered for TCR Australia competitors.

“The TCR Australia Series for 2025 will start later than intended, but this is a necessary decision as we work to position TCR Australia for success and stability, both this year and long-term.”

2025 TCR Australia Series Calendar

Round 1 – One Raceway – June 27-29

Round 2 – Race Winton – August 22-24

Round 3 – The Bend 500 – September 12-14 (Kumho FIA TCR World Tour)

Round 4 – Macau Grand Prix – November 13-16 (Kumho FIA TCR World Tour)