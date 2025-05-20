Buchan is vying for his third TCR Australia title, which is set to begin at One Raceway on June 27-29 after a prolonged delay to the season.

The year-on-year change for Buchan sees him jump onboard the updated sedan, which features a new fascia.

“For me, going into this season, my focus is clearly to defend the title and go for a three-peat, and I’m really excited about the challenge of two rounds with the TCR World Tour at The Bend and Macau,” said Buchan.

“If I look back at the previous rounds we had with international competition in 2023, that was the best racing I’ve ever been involved in.

“We learnt a lot in those two rounds, and I’ve got some unfinished business against the best in the world.

“While the championship will be shorter this year, I actually think there is a lot to look forward to.

“And, after driving the car again at the test day, I’m excited to get cracking in the new car which looks amazing in its new-look livery.”

Joining him at HMO Customer Racing will be 17-year-old series newcomer Ryan MacMillan.

MacMillan has followed a similar trajectory as Buchan, making the step up out of Formula Open.

The Queenslander will drive the team’s Hyundai i30 N hatchback, which has been through the hands of Buchan and Bailey Sweeny.

“I’m looking forward to the season ahead,: said MacMillan.

“The overall goal is to be in the title fight and be up the front, which is definitely possible with HMO Customer Racing behind me.

“HMO Customer Racing is a very good team. Of course, with the experience and people within the organisation, it’s a good community having everyone knowing what their role is in addition to the objectives, which is to go fast and win.

“Josh is a good mentor and with the two championships he has, it’s something to look up to and strive towards.

“The calendar is exciting. I think the first two rounds will be calm, but I know the second two will be exciting with the Kumho FIA TCR World Tour coming over to The Bend, then us going to Macau is pretty awesome.”