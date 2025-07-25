Miles was tragically killed in a road cycling accident and was farewelled in Sydney on Friday, July 18 where motorsport and business colleagues turned out in their hundreds.

Miles was buried in Arrowtown on Wednesday, July 23 in New Zealand.

Tributes to the businessman and racer will continue at the Shannons SpeedSeries Sandown GT Festival on July 25-27.

Prior to the start of Sunday’s GT World Challenge Australia race, free-to-air channel Seven will air a feature on Miles.

That will include interviews with his best friend Andy McElrea, drivers Jaxon Evans and Brad Schumacher, and Melbourne Performance Centre boss Troy Russell.

Following the grid walk, Miles will be honoured with a minute of noise. Competitors will be encouraged to start their cars and rev their engines in honour of the late New Zealander.

WATCH: Supercars stars in Supercheap Auto ‘Police Chase’ Click here

That will be followed by Miles’ co-driver Brendon Leitch completing a lap of Sandown.

Leitch will be given a guard of honour by the GT World Challenge Australia drivers and attending SRO Motorsports Australia competitors.

Other tributes will include competitors carrying the same sticker design that featured at the Townsville 500 Supercars round.

Coverage of the Sandown GT Festival will be live on 7plus and 7mate on Saturday and Sunday.

Live coverage on 7plus begins at 9am on Saturday and Sunday. Coverage on 7mate begins at 2:00pm on Saturday and 2:30pm on Sunday. Live coverage will conclude at 5pm each day.

The weekend is headlined by GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS with Monochome GT4 Australia, Trico Trans Am Series, Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series, and First Focus Radical Cup Australia.