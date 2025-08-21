Earlier this year, Quinn flagged plans to buy one of Ford’s latest GT3 homologated cars.

Quinn’s plan is to take it to the United Arab Emirates in 2027 to contest the Dubai 24 Hour and return in 2028 with a view to winning the event.

Local plans for the car are less clear, although Quinn said it will be campaigned by Triple Eight at next year’s Bathurst event “if the stars align”.

Quinn is a co-owner of the Triple Eight team, which will switch its Supercars program from GM to Ford in 2026 and has expressed a desire to be part of the Blue Oval’s GT3 efforts.

“I’m willing and able, but it depends on the thoughts of the guys at Triple Eight,” Quinn told Speedcafe.

Quinn is keen to dress the car up with Red Bull and Ampol backing, but said those discussions haven’t advanced to a commitment from either brand yet.

If a deal comes together, with or without Red Bull and Ampol, the car would likely feature an all-star line-up of Supercars stars Will Brown, Broc Feeney, and Jamie Whincup.

Quinn said a big-name Ford driver would also be part of the line-up.

“I haven’t made up my mind about the Bathurst 12 Hour, but that’s not why I bought it,” he cautioned.

“I’m not really inclined to do it unless I get some kind of sponsorship for some of the costs.

“We’ve got a bit of time until that happens and once the car’s here we’ll have a look at it, see what we want to do, see what everybody else wants to do.

“Life’s for living, man. If we can do it and it makes sense, let’s do it.”

Quinn insists his big mission for the car is to take on Dubai.

He won the 2008 edition of the Dubai endurance race with his son Klark Quinn, alongside Craig Baird and Jonathon Webb in a Porsche 911 GT3 RSR.

On a visit to Dubai to celebrate the New Year, Quinn’s interest piqued in a return to the race two decades on from that win.

“Something strange tapped me on the shoulder, metaphorically, and said you’ve got to come back here and try and win it in 2028,” Quinn said.

“And I thought, ‘Yeah, that sounds like a f***ing good plan’. It gives you something to work towards.”

The motorsport magnate said he will also take his Toyota GR Supra GT4 to Dubai as part of his Tony Quinn Foundation program.

“The plan is to go with two cars in 2027 and two cars in 2028,” he said.

“The reason to go in ‘27 is that there are a lot of tricks in this business, so you’ve got to go in ‘27 just to see how it runs nowadays.

“There were theories when I was there that certain pumps delivered the fuel faster than other pumps, so all of those stupid things that you have to go over and just suss it out.

“You never expect to go and win in the first attempt, that would be brave. So we’ll just go have a look, have a sniff, decide who’s in the team and who’s out of the team.

“It’s my last hurrah, whatever you want to call it. I could go and do any race around the world I guess I wanted to, but to me it has some relevance.”

Quinn conceded that for him to win the race outright as a car owner, he’ll have to surrender driving duties.

Exactly who drives the car in Dubai is to be determined, and he’s got plenty of time to decide.

“I want to win it, so I want to try and get the best team around me. I’m in no hurry,” he explained.

Although Quinn doesn’t plan to race the Mustang himself, he said he will have some fun with it at Queensland Raceway.

“I’ll at least drive at Queensland Raceway just to have a blap in it, that’s about all,” he said.

“I’ll probably be slower than a GT4 car, but that’s just part of getting old. This happens to most of us, and we should be glad of it.”