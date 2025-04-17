The deal will offer the categories technical support and hardware from Chevrolet Performance engines for the next three years.

The control formula category uses a Chevrolet LS3-based engine across all its US-built Howe Racing Enterprises spaceframe chassis.

The deal will see internal and external changes to the engines in a bid to improve reliability and lower costs to competitors while retaining the current 525hp (391kW) power output.

Chevrolet Racing general manager Chris Payne said the popularity of the cars made the deal a no-brainer.

“It’s clear that with over 100 TA2 and Trans Am race cars in Australia and New Zealand, the popularity of the TA2 platform is undeniable,” he said.

“We wanted to make sure those customers have the best engine package available according to the regulations and we believe what Chevrolet Performance have produced fits every criteria and more.”

Get the news direct to your inbox with the Speedcafe daily newsletter: Subscribe Here

HCC Distribution is the local authorised importer and distributor of Trans Am and TA2 cars in Australia.

Although the categories bear different names, the cars across them are identical.

The Chevrolet Camaro, Ford Mustang, and Dodge Challenger are all powered by the same engine and are only separated by the respective bodykits.

HCC Director Mark Crutcher added: “There’s always a balance between cost, performance and reliability when it comes to race engines, now we can tick all three boxes with the Chevrolet Performance partnership.

“We are running the Chevrolet Performance logo on the bonnet of Jarrod Hughes’s TA2 Racing Camaro at Bathurst this coming weekend as a show of thanks to commemorate the new partnership

“We look forward to working closely with Chevrolet Performance and soon hope to include their sister brand ACDelco as another integral part of HCC Distributions’ offerings to the teams we support.”

The Trico Trans Am Series and TA2 Muscle Car Series will race together at Mount Panorama as part of the Bathurst 6 Hour undercard.