Racing in the 8 Hours of Bahrain, Juncadella was observed making the gesture at Team WRT driver Augusto Farfus.

The pair were engaged in a vigorous battle over fifth place with just over an hour to go in the race at the Sakhir circuit.

“He’s saying, ‘That’s P1 for me mate’ out the window,” joked Anthony Davidson on commentary.

Officials took a dim view on the moment, fining Juncadella 5000 euros ($8900 AUD).

Of the 5000 euro fine, 4000 euros were suspended provided that by the end of the season he did not commit a new offence of Article 12.2.1.l of FIA ISC.

Juncadella did not incur any more offences, limiting the damage to 1000 euros.

“Having reviewed the video evidence, the Stewards determined that, while exiting Turn 11, the driver of Car 33 made an inappropriate hand gesture (middle finger) towards the driver of Car 31,” a stewards report read.

“Considering the matter extensively, the Stewards concluded that such behaviour is rude, disrespectful, and wholly inappropriate in motorsport.

“The Stewards therefore decided to impose the penalty described above.”

Juncadella must pay the fine within 48 hours of being notified.

It’s the second time this year a Corvette driver has poked the finger at a BMW driver. Earlier this year, during the Daytona 24, Tommy Milner wagged his middle finger at Farfus.

