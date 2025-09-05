WTAC traces its roots back nearly two decades to 2008 at Oran Park under the Superlap moniker.

Superlap eventually shifted to Sydney Motorsport Park and the World Time Attack Challenge brand was born.

Until only a few years ago, Asian manufacturers dominated the scene. However, a greater European and North American influence is beginning to be felt.

WTAC has continued to evolve and adjust its class structure, and in 2025 introduced a hypercar class for the most exotic machines.

This year, there is a Ferrari FXX, a Brabham BT62, a Pagani Zonda R, and the headlining Pagani Huayra R in the new Hypercar Challenge.

The cars have featured in exhibitions around the country before, but the Sydney Motorsport Park appearance will see them pushed in the hands of Supercars drivers.

Baker hopes it kickstarts a movement that could see manufacturers send their cars Down Under.

“It’s something that I’ve had on my radar for a long time, I just haven’t been able to execute,” Baker told Speedcafe.

“I would like to see that in the future, you may see other manufacturers bringing their hypercars down here to compete in this.

“The biggest stumbling block will be that a lot of these are already pre-sold.

“If they (the manufacturers) can see the value in putting a competition variant out there to do this, I don’t know, but certainly for our fans and our crowd this is going to be something else.”

James Golding and Tim Slade are expected to set the pace in the Pagani pair.

The Huayra R is expected to be the star of the show in the hands of Slade for its screaming V12 engine.

“I think this will be one of the highlights of what we’ve got going on,” said Baker.

“Particularly this car (the Pagani Huayra R), the noise it makes, I’m really looking forward to this man. I’m so excited.

“It’s something that you’re not going to get to see anywhere else. And in fact, it’s the first time I believe these cars have ever run on an FIA-graded circuit at a timed public event in the world.

“It’s certainly something that I’m excited to see myself. The noise, the spirit, the whole show that that’s going to put on is going to be on another level.”

This year’s event will not feature the record-breaking Porsche RP968 that reset the Sydney Motorsport Park lap record in the hands of Barton Mawer.

The team has elected to take a year off from competing, which has left the door wide open for a new winner.

There is no expectation that the 1:17.444s effort will be beaten. However, it does mean there will be a new winner.

“We’re still on really good terms with those guys and I really respect Rod (Pobestek) and his team doing what he’s done,” said Baker.

“It opens up the door for someone else to win the event, whether they set the record or not.”

Yokohama World Time Attack Challenge takes place at Sydney Motorsport Park on September 5-6.