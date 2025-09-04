WTAC is Australia’s largest, time attack-focused motorsport festival – and as the name suggests, some of the world’s best will be competing.

While the event has traditionally been heavily influenced by JDM car culture, the event has got a global feel about it with luxury European hypercars and American muscle in the mix this year.

Here’s everything you need to know about WTAC.

When is WTAC?

WTAC gets underway on Thursday, September 4 with practice. The event gets underway in earnest with competitive sessions beginning on Friday, September 5 and continuing through Saturday, September 6.

Where is WTAC?

WTAC takes place at Sydney Motorsport Park on the Gardner Grand Prix Circuit, the same layout that Supercars uses for the Sydney SuperSprint.

World Time Attack Challenge schedule

Gates open to the public at 9am on Thursday with on-track action starting shortly thereafter. Drifting practice will conclude at 10pm on Thursday.

Gates open at 8:30am on Friday and Saturday with action concluding at 10:30pm on both nights.

CLICK HERE for a downloadable schedule

How can I watch WTAC?

World Time Attack Challenge can be watched live and free via its official YouTube and Facebook page. Speedcafe will also have live coverage.

How much do WTAC tickets cost?

Two-day general admission passes are $145.

Friday and Saturday tickets are $65 and $85 respectively.

Evening only tickets from 5pm are $35 on Friday and $45 on Saturday.

Tickets are available via OzTix or the official WTAC website.

What are the highlights at WTAC?

WTAC is headlined by the Pro and Pro Open classes where the fastest machines will got head-to-head for the fastest single lap time around Sydney Motorsport Park.

The time attack element will conclude on Saturday evening with a Top 10 Shootout where the fastest cars will compete under lights.

When night falls, the International Drifting Cup will take place at the final sequence of corners at Sydney Motorsport Park.

There is also roll racing with the Flying 500 on the front straight as well as a comprehensive show and shine on the skid pan.

What cars are in the Hypercar class?

Other headline acts include the Hypercar class, which will feature a Pagani Huayra R, a Pagani Zonda R, a Ferrari FXX, and a Brabham BT52.

Who are the Supercars drivers at WTAC?

The Emtron Pro Class headlines proceedings with Bathurst 1000 winner Todd Hazelwood behind the wheel of the Nissan Silvia S13 named ‘Tanuki’.

Tim Slade will drive a variety of cars, including a Lotus Exige in Pro and the Nissan Skyline R32 GT-R under the Xtreme GT-R banner in Pro Open.

James Golding will pilot a Datsun 1600 in Pro Open powered by a Nissan VK56 formerly used by Supercars team Kelly Racing.

Cameron McLeod is another name in the mix, driving the MCA Suspension Toyota 86 in Pro Open.

Former Supercars driver Alex Rullo will drive a turbocharged Lamborghini Gallardo R-EX.

CLICK HERE for a detailed entry list

Who is in the International Drifting Cup?

International drifting stars competing in the International Drifting Cup include Japanese drivers Naoki Nakamura (Nissan Silvia S13) and Masashi Yokoi (Nissan Silvia S14).

A strong contingent of New Zealanders are making the trip across the ditch too, led by ‘Mad Mike’ Whiddett in his Mazda RX3 808 Estate Wagon. Jaron Olivecrona will also bring his V12-powered Lexus with an engine built by the brother of ex-Formula 1 driver Brendon Hartley.