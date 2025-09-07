Yuuki Kamakura celebrated the conclusion of competition in the GCG Turbochargers Open Class by performing a powerskid and burnout in his Mazda RX-7.

The Japanese driver was duly disqualified from the competition.

Kamakura was not eligible for the shootout but was given the nod to participate in the finale as part of an exhibition lap.

In a statement, World Time Attack Challenge said the act was “unacceptable and extremely dangerous” and compromised the safety of patrons.

“WTAC are deeply disappointed by Mr. Kamakura’s actions in the pit lane,” the statement read.

“His deliberate decision to perform “donuts” in a restricted area was not only a serious breach of our fundamental safety policies, but it also placed lives at risk — including officials, team members, fellow competitors, and spectators.

“Safety is non-negotiable. WTAC has zero tolerance for reckless behaviour that compromises the integrity of the event and the wellbeing of everyone on site.

“Given the gravity of this incident, WTAC has have taken immediate and decisive action. Yuuki Kamakura has been disqualified from the 2025 World Time Attack Challenge. All recorded lap times have been nullified.”

World Time Attack Challenge has drawn international competitors annually, and Kamakura was part of a strong Japanese contingent at this year’s event.

Organisers said there would be new measures put in place for future iterations of the event.

“WTAC will not allow any competitor to endanger others, disrespect event protocols, or undermine the standards of professionalism we expect at this level of motorsport,” the statement continued.

“We remain unwavering in our commitment to the highest standards of safety, discipline, and sportsmanship. Incidents like this serve as a stark reminder that such conduct has no place at WTAC — now or ever.

“There is now a plan in place for international competitor conduct in Australia. All international competitors will be given this form to ensure they understand all Australian motorsport regulations.”