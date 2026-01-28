The series, which caters for the Hyper Racer X1 open-wheel racers, will split its season across the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series, the new AASA Short Track Nationals and Victorian Motor Racing Championship.

The season will kick off at The Bend in March before taking in Calder twice, One Raceway, Sydney Motorsport Park and Winton.

The ADC has the backing of AASA competition and commercial director Marcos Ambrose.

“ADC is a fantastic category for AASA,” said Ambrose.

“The team at Hyper Racer have done an incredible job, not only to design and build a low-cost, high-performance open-wheel race car but also manage the ADC for their customers.

“It would without doubt be the best value for speed, racing category in the country. It is run by a passionate group of people who are focused on keeping the racing fair, low cost and fun.

“As the ADC grows, we at AASA continue to support the series by providing more events to race in and work with the category to keep a lid on costs whilst delivering more track time and more race laps.

“We are committed to providing the ADC with quality weekend schedules and lots of tv time/streaming so the teams, drivers and sponsors can be seen and supported by our fans during 2026.

“This year we expect to see record grid sizes, the most competitive field yet, and as always, exciting racing.”

2026 Australian Drivers’ Championship calendar