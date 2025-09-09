The multi-class endurance race at Mount Panorama will take place on February 13-15 and will form the opening leg of the Intercontinental GT Challenge.

Technical regulations and sporting regulations have been set for the event, which will celebrate its 10th anniversary as a GT3-focused race.

Little has changed year on year, with Class A for GT3 homologated cars competing in Pro, Pro-Am, Silver, or Bronze based on driver line-up.

Class B is for ‘Cup’ cars, including the 991.2 generation of the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car.

Class C is open for GT4 homologated cars.

The Invitational class returns for MARC cars and IRC cars.

Bronze drivers will benefit from additional practice at Mount Panorama, with two dedicated sessions for them in Practice 2 and Practice 4.

Practice 2 will also include Silver-rated drivers who have never raced at Mount Panorama previously.

“It’s always an exciting time when the entries open for Bathurst,” said event director Shane Rudzis.

“We’ve maintained a consistency in the regulations year to year so competitors know what to expect both before they arrive and then when they get on track.

“The event has a great flow from Track to Town on Thursday, the practice sessions Friday and then the fight for the Allan Simonsen pole award during the Pirelli Pole Battle on Saturday right through to the 5:45am race start on Sunday morning.

“The on and off-track product has been fantastic for the last few years and as always, our priority is to grow the numbers across not just the GT3 class, but the whole field.

“We’re working closely with our partners at SRO to build another world-class field and very soon we’ll have some exciting announcements about who’s coming down under and who from the local championships will be competing.”

Entries will close on January 5, 2026.