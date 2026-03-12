Giblin has not raced in a national series since 2014 when he suffered a horrendous accident at Sydney Motorsport Park at the age of 17, leaving him with burns to 70 percent of his body.

The 28-year-old will run a Mustang Dark Horse R under his own Link Signs Racing banner, with technical support from Ryan McLeod’s RM Race cars outfit.

McLeod was first on the scene that day at SMP and assisted in pulling Giblin out of the burning, upside-down Mazda3 MPS.

The pair formed a close bond, and McLeod has provided Giblin with several state-level opportunities in the years since.

In the years following the crash, Giblin has been a frontrunner in Hyundai Excel competition.

He was a key contender in last year’s Bathurst 6 Hour driving a HSV GTS before a puncture took the car out of contention.

Giblin offers his services to businesses and schools as a motivational speaker, using his experience as a story of recovery, redemption, and empowerment.

He will contest the outright class in Mustang Cup Australia, where he will be eligible to receive a raft of prizes, including a Ford Racing Technical Centre visit.

“The series has a lot of merit compared to other categories and I found it quite attractive because the Mustangs are homologated by Ford, making success dependent on the driver, setup, and communication with the engineer,” Giblin said.

“Obviously, Ford’s backing and the potential for future opportunities are also significant.

“The calendar is the best part. It was the biggest drawcard for me. Racing at these great circuits is a dream come true and I feel that this class will be here in Australia for many seasons to come.

Giblin completed a successful first shakedown and test of the Dark Horse R at Queensland Raceway ahead of the season opener.

The inaugural Mustang Cup Australia season commences on March 27-29 at Phillip Island as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries.