GRM has made the switch to the Camaro body for the forthcoming Trans Am season from the Mustang body, re-igniting a historic partnership with General Motors.

New driver Jack Smith and former series champion James Moffatt will both enter the new season with new colours.

Smith’s #11 Camaro will be backed by family business SCT Logistics, owned by father Peter Smith.

SCT has been a mainstay on Smith’s cars for the bulk of his career through Super2 and Supercars.

Moffat welcomes aboard Advanced Aquarium Technologies, with a striking blue, white, and grey livery on the signature GRM #34 and a shark silhouette on the side.

Advertisements

The 2023 champion will be looking for a return to form after challenging for the title in 2024, but falling to fifth in the standings last season.

Tom Davies returns to the team with familiar colours. The #42 features prominent branding from regular backer Ariat and remains predominantly black.

Lachlan Evennett is back with the familiar yellow and white colours of CAMM Quarries & Concrete aboard the #8 car.

The four cars will hit the track for the first time at the Bathurst 6 Hour from April 3-5, when the Trans Am Cup Series commences in a combined event with the TA2 Muscle Car Series.