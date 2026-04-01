The Hypercar has been built in collaboration with chassis manufacturer Oreca to LMDh rules and regulations, opening the door for the car to compete in the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

The GMR-001 is powered by a twin-turbo, 3.2-litre V8. The power unit – dubbed G8MR – is based on Hyundai’s four-cylinder engine it uses in the FIA World Rally Championship

Design-wise, the car takes cues from the road-going counterparts with the two-line headlight design.

“From the start we wanted to be working with the best partners and resources we could,” said Genesis Magma Racing team principal Cyril Abiteboul.

“Working with Oreca and the experience they have was a natural choice, while using the base Hyundai Motorsport’s WRC engine gave us strong, proven high-performance engine.

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“These choices were very important in the early development to help us meet the deadlines we had set ourselves.”

More than 25,000 kilometres of testing has been conducted prior to the start of the season.

Genesis said it has power unit reliability, with one completing 9000 kilometres of testing.

“We set some high mileage targets for various components and we achieved most of them, but more importantly, the mileage has been productive,” said Genesis Magma Racing chief engineer Justin Taylor.

“As well as endurance, we also focused on making sure we could run consistently to our full potential within the WEC technical regulations.

“Our first target this season is to finish races. No problems. No penalties.

“Then we can start to look to move forward in the Hypercar class, step-by-step, Hyperpole appearances, achieving finishes on the lead lap, challenging for top fives on pace.”

Former Audi LMP1 and Porsche Hypercar factory driver André Lotterer and ex-Cadillac Hypercar driver Pipo Derani will be joined by Mathys Jaubert in the #17 car.

The sister #19 car will be driven by GT3 racing ace Daniel Juncadella, ex-Porsche Hypercar driver Mathieu Jaminet and Paul-Loup Chatin.

“We have focused on the things we can control,” said Genesis Magma Racing sporting director Gabriele Tarquini.

“In engineering, that’s the reliability and performance of the car, in team management, it’s the processes and for me, it’s the driver lineups.

“Each of our drivers brings something different, and that’s exactly what makes a strong endurance lineup.

“We have drivers whose extensive Hypercar experience has been extremely valuable in developing the car, and others who, with the enthusiasm of rookies, will help us overcome the difficulties we will certainly face during our first season.

“But beyond individual strengths, what really matters is how they work together. Endurance racing is about trust, communication and shared responsibility for the result.”

The FIA World Endurance Championship begins with its annual pre-season Prologue at Imola on April 14 before the season-opening 6 Hours of Imola on April 19.