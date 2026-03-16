Evans and Schutte were cruelly denied the Pro-Am title last year after a post-race penalty in the Hampton Downs season finale for a Safety Car restart infringement.

That promoted Melbourne Performance Centre duo Broc Feeney and Brad Schumacher to the win.

The forthcoming season will be the third for Evans and Schutte as a combination in their Ferrari 296 GT3, and they have their sights on finally winning the title.

“Coming back for a third season with Elliot and ARGT feels pretty special,” said Evans.

“We’ve been knocking on the door for the last couple of years – third in year one, second last year, so naturally we’d love to go one better.

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“The Ferrari 296 is a great car and the team dynamic is second to none.

“GT World Challenge Australia is never easy, so we’ll keep our heads down, do the work, and hopefully be right in the fight”

Schutte added: “It’s great to be back with Jaxon and the ARGT crew for another season.

“We’ve built some strong momentum over the past couple of seasons which leans well to the direction the team is heading this year.

“The Ferrari 296 is an incredible piece of machinery and the atmosphere within the team makes it even more enjoyable to be part of.

“GT World Challenge Australia is always fiercely competitive, but we’re excited for the challenge and determined to push for that top podium this season.”

Schutte and Evans are testing at Phillip Island this week alongside Jordan Love and Stephen Wyatt.

The GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS season begins on March 27-29 at Phillip Island.