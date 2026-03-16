On Monday, several teams will take to Phillip Island for a private test. That will act as a precursor to the official media day on Tuesday.

Speedcafe understands at least a dozen GT3 cars will take to the rural Victorian circuit on Tuesday, though more are expected to enter the first round at Phillip Island on March 27-29.

GT World Challenge Australia competitors will share Phillip Island with Monochrome GT4 Australia teams.

Although not announced yet, it is expected that last year’s Pro-Am winner Brad Schumacher will return with Supercars star Broc Feeney in a Melbourne Performance Centre-run Audi R8.

Exactly how many Audi entries there will be is not clear, though Team BRM is expected to bring two cars from the German marque.

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The team is set to expand with Alex Peroni and Mark Rosser to return, while Ryan Wood and Steve Brooks make the move across from Melbourne Performance Centre.

Almost half of the GT3 entries at the test day will be made up by Tigani Motorsport, led by Supercars full-timer Jayden Ojeda and co-driver Paul Lucchitti.

The Mercedes contingent will be driven by the pairings of Brendon Leitch/Sergio Pires, Oscar Targett/Shane Smollen, and Theo Koundouris/James Koundouris.

The team will also bring a Porsche 911 GT3 R for Luke Youlden and Nathan Halstead.

The four Mercedes-AMG GT3 machines will be matched in numbers by Ferrari. Arise Racing will bring two of its cars, driven by Jaxon Evans/Elliott Schutte and Jordan Love/Stephen Wyatt.

The third Ferrari 296 GT3 will be driven by Will Davison and Renee Gracie under the OnlyFans Racing banner, operated by Arise Racing.

The fourth car is independent of the aforementioned trio, with Zagame Autosport to field TCR Australia Series winner Josh Buchan and Cameron Campbell.

Wall Racing will also bring its Lamborghini Huracan GT3 to the island for Adrian Deitz and Tony D’Alberto.