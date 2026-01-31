The MTEC driver has spent Saturday battling a technical breach discovered shortly after he qualified second for the NZ GP at Highlands Motorsport Park.

His car failed the post-session ride height checks with Wood initially thrown out of the entire qualifying session.

MTEC managed to successfully argue that back to a Q3-only disqualification which allowed him to start fifth in today’s Race 1, which was determined on Q1 times.

However being scrubbed from Q3 still cost him a front row start for Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Now that outcome has also been formally appealed, a process that won’t be resolved before the race.

That means Wood will start the Grand Prix from the front row, although his result will be considered provisional until the matter is heard.

“The stewards have received a Notice of Intention to Appeal Stewards Decision #010, pursuant to Article 12.3.3.a of the 2026 FIA International Sporting Code,” read the stewards report.

“This suspends the penalty given in Stewards Decision #010 until this appeal is heard and therefore car 40 will be reinstated in the Q3 results.”

The stewards also issued a further statement explaining that Wood will not be permitted to take part in any podium celebrations should he finish in the top three, given his result won’t be final.

“As a consequence of car 40 exercising its right to appeal to the International Court of Appeal, Stewards Decision #010 is suspended but the 2026 International Sporting Code provides that driver Ryan Wood is not entitled to take part in any prize giving or any podium ceremony, nor appear in the final classifications published at the end of this competition as per Article 12.3.3.a of the 2026 International Sporting Code, pending the outcome of this appeal.”

Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Trophy points leader Ugo Ugochukwu was also scrubbed from both Q2 and Q3 over a technical infringement.

It has not yet been communicated if that outcomes has also been appealed.