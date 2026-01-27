Miles, who was killed in a road cycling accident last year, will be remembered at Highlands Motorsport Park with the first memorial race in his honour on January 30-February 1.

As part of that event, Evans will race the Formula Atlantic Swift DB4 that Miles previously raced.

The car was driven in period by Jos Verstappen in New Zealand during the early 1990s as part of the national Formula Atlantic series.

Miles purchased the car in 2024 and raced it for the first time at the Taupo Historic GP in 2025.

The Tim Miles Memorial Trophy will be contested by a field of Formula Atlantic cars from the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s.

“I’m super honoured to even be asked to drive the car,” Evans said.

“It’s something completely new to me, but I knew Tim had a lot of fun driving it so I’m sure I will be the same – though I am hoping I fit!

“Being back in New Zealand is always a pleasure and to go back to Highlands is especially cool.

“Having family and friends here together, making a weekend of it, is going to be pretty special too.”

Born in Canterbury, Miles was passionate about Central Otago and split his time between there and Sydney.

Miles was a proud New Zealander, and was a keen supporter of up-and-coming drivers including Evans.

The pair raced as Porsche Carrera Cup teammates at McElrea Racing and were co-drivers in Australian GT (now GT World Challenge Australia).

The New Zealand Grand Prix weekend will be headlined by Formula Regional Oceania, with support from the GT New Zealand Championship, TA2 New Zealand Championship, GR86 Championship, and the Mazda Racing Super Series.