The Bathurst brewery is located a short drive from the famous Mount Panorama and has become a regular haunt for racegoers.

To celebrate this year’s February 13-15 event, a limited run of 90 cases of the Bathurst 12 Hour-branded mid-strength (3.5 percent ABV) has been made.

“I love the work Jarrod, Alice and Grace at Reckless Brewing are doing, and it’s so cool to see these guys smashing goals and going from strength to strength,” said event boss Shane Rudsiz.

“Creating a limited edition beer for the 12 Hour has been a goal of mine for several years, and it’s great to see it in the flesh.

“This beer tastes bloody fantastic, and the can design looks unbelievably awesome.

“I’m so happy to have Reckless on board with us, and it makes our annual pilgrimage to Bathurst even better.”

A variety of local suppliers will be on-site at this year’s Bathurst 12 Hour to supply beer, wine, and spirits.

Reckless Brewing Co will join Bathurst Grange Distillery, Bunnamagoo Estate Wines, and Hillbilly Cider on the rooftop bar above pit lane.

Reckless founder Jarrod Moore grew up with Walkinshaw Andretti United engineer Adam Austin, who he credits for becoming a “car racing tragic”.

“We never intended on becoming a car racing aligned brand, but after picking Bathurst as our home and dabbling in some sponsorship, not only was it a dream come true, but the feedback from our local community and the car racing community was amazing,” said Moore.

“I expect this to be a long partnership and every year we will come up with something new and

exciting for our punters as a way to introduce our style to this amazing community.”

BX Mid can be purchased via the Reckless Brewing Co website or at the Bathurst 12 Hour, which takes place on February 13-15.