Returning to headline the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series, the TA2 category enters round one with a mix of new and returning faces.

Super2 driver Ben Gomersall returns to try and go one step better, having finished runner-up to Jarrod Hughes in 2025, despite Hughes sitting out the final round entirely.

Rookies in the Super2 Series, Alice Buckley and Tommy Smith, return to TA2. Buckley will look to continue her run of success shown in her first two appearances last year.

Buckley is one of two women who will contest the full season, with Kiara Zabetakis returning for the first time since Sydney last May.

Perhaps the most high-profile additions are Aussie Racing Cars rivals Kody Garland and Joel Heinrich.

The pair came to blows in the Aussie Racing Cars season final at Adelaide where Garland took the crown following last corner contact between the two.

Walkinshaw TWG Racing junior driver Pip Casabene joins the grid out of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia GR Cup, and touring car veteran Chris Smerdon makes his TA2 debut.

A multitude of series regulars will again feature on the grid, including Brock Paine, Cameron Laws, Carrera Cup rookies Josh and Diesel Thomas, Des Collier, and dirt track racers Robbie Farr and Danny Reidy.

“This has to be the most hotly contested year in TA2’s history and we’re super pleased to welcome so many new names plus welcome back plenty of drivers from the 2025 season,” said Category Manager Matt MacKeldon.

“The Bend is a great place to kick off the season with the open flowing corners and super long straight and with the Super Series running on the shorter West Circuit I’d expect there to be plenty of action all weekend.”

The TA2 Muscle Car Series will contest a six-round calendar this year, plus a non-championship round combined with the Trans Am Cup at the Bathurst 6 Hour.

Entry List: TA2 Muscle Car Series Round 1, The Bend Motorsport Park