The Hi-Tec Oils Super Series will once again be shown on a variety of broadcast platforms, giving viewers flexibility.

As per last year, the popular series will be broadcast live and free on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Simultaneously, the broadcast also returns to Fox Sports and its streaming partner Kayo, with four hours shown each day across the three platforms.

Every round will also be streamed live on the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series YouTube Channel prior to the TV coverage beginning in the afternoon.

“Keeping the racing on free-to-air TV is extremely important, it allows anyone to turn on the television and be part of the action, helping us reach the widest possible audience and continue growing the sport,” said Hi-Tec Oils director, George Gambino.

“The broadcast offers fantastic value, with coverage across multiple categories, expert commentary, and a level of insight that is hard to match.

“From a promoter’s perspective, it’s our biggest platform to showcase the drivers, teams, and racing to fans all across the country.

“This year we’ll also introduce a fresh new graphics package to make it easier for viewers to follow the action, and onboard cameras in a number of categories will give fans an even closer, in-car perspective.”

In addition to an updated graphics package, the broadcast will feature a mix of new and returning talent, including Supercars co-driver Scott Pye for round one at The Bend.

The opening round will be headlined by the TA2 Muscle Cars Series, with the Australian Formula Ford Championship, Legend Cars Australia, Formula RX-8, the Australian Drivers’ Championship, and the Australian IRC Series.

Hi-Tec Oils Super Series Round 1 broadcast schedule (AEDT)

Saturday March 14

YouTube Livestream Part One: 10:30am – 12:30pm

YouTube Livestream Part Two: 5:00pm – 6:00pm

Fox Sports/Kayo/SBS: 1:00pm – 5:00pm

Sunday March 15

YouTube Livestream: 9:35am – 12:30pm

Fox Sports/Kayo/SBS: 1:00pm – 5:00pm

Live timing will be available each day via Natsoft Race Results.