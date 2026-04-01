Sargent will join Porsche factory driver Richard Lietz and Matt Kurzejewski in a 911 GT3 R.

The six-round series will take Sargent to Barcelona in Spain, Paul Ricard in France, Imola in Italy, Spa in Belgium, Silverstone in the United Kingdom, and Portimao in Portugal.

Every race of the European Le Mans Series is a four-hour affair.

“This is a big milestone for me,” said Sargent.

“To go and race in Europe and experience these tracks is something I’ve always wanted to do.

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“It feels similar to when I first came to the US and started ticking off those circuits. Now I get to do that again in Europe, and that’s really special.

“I’ve already been fortunate to sample a couple of these venues, and just arriving at places you’ve watched on TV for years is incredible.

“It’s a pretty surreal feeling, and it’s going to be a big step in my development as a driver.”

Sargent, who is a Porsche Motorsport North America Selected Driver, said the opportunity to race alongside Leitz would be beneficial for his development.

“To be paired with someone like Richard is huge,” said Sargent.

“He brings so much experience and knowledge, and having that around you is invaluable.

“I think we’ve got a really strong lineup, and I’m looking forward to what we can achieve together.

“I’ve been able to work with Matt now for a few days, and he has been great.

“We clicked straight away, and I really like working with him.”

Sargent’s Porsche 911 GT3 R will carry a livery celebrating 75 years of the brand in motorsport.

The design is inspired by the Porsche 356 SL, which brought the marque its first class victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1951.

Porsche said the design is “deliberately minimalistic” and takes a “functional approach” with its entirely silver scheme.

“A classic silver base forms the foundation of the livery, mirroring the understated look of its historic predecessor,” Porsche said in a statement.

“Along the sides, the iconic round number panel returns as a clear nod to Porsche’s early motorsport identity, now featuring the number “75” to mark the anniversary.

“To bridge past and present, the design also integrates elements from Porsche’s modern GT3 R communication livery, incorporating its distinctive pattern into the overall scheme.

“The result is a cohesive visual identity that reflects 75 years of Porsche Motorsport evolution – combining tradition with modern GT3 performance.”

The announcement comes just two days after securing his first GT World Challenge America win in the Pro-Am class at Sonoma with GMG Racing and co-driver Kyle Washington.

He recently scored his first Sebring 12 Hours class podium with GTD team Wright Motorsports, finishing third.

“It’s been a really exciting year already,” Sargent said.

“The GT World Challenge program has been a great platform, especially with the longer race format.

“You’re learning how to manage races differently, how to work with your team over a longer stint, and that all ties directly into what I’ll be doing in ELMS.

“That Sebring podium felt like a win for us. It’s such a tough race, physically and mentally, and to come away with a result like that meant a lot to everyone involved.”

Sargent hailed the Porsche pyramid for getting him to the point of being a selected driver.

“The Porsche Pyramid really works,” he said.

“I was able to get to GT3 level a lot quicker than I expected, and without that program, I wouldn’t be in this position.

“To be recognized as a Selected Driver and continue that relationship is something I’m really proud of. The goal is to keep building, keep improving, and stay within Porsche long-term.

“It’s a bit of a pinch-me moment. A few years ago, I was towing my own car to local tracks in Australia. Now I’m racing in the US and Europe in top-level GT3 competition.

“But it just motivates you more. You want to keep pushing, keep improving, and make the most of every opportunity. This year is a big step, and I’m excited to see where it leads.”

The European Le Mans Series begins on April 12 with the 4 Hours of Barcelona.

2026 European Le Mans Series calendar

12 April – 4 Hours of Barcelona (Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain)

3 May – 4 Hours of Le Castellet (Circuit Paul Ricard, France)

5 July – 4 Hours of Imola (Imola Circuit, Italy)

23 August – 4 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps (Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium)

13 September – 4 Hours of Silverstone (Silverstone Circuit, United Kingdom)

10 October – 4 Hours of Portimão (Algarve International Circuit, Portugal)