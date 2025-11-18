The 2026 calendar will start much earlier, with Sydney Motorsport Park to open the calendar on February 20-22 as part of the Sydney 500 undercard.

The one-make series will return after a near five-month break at the Reid Park Street Circuit, supporting the Townsville 500 on July 10-12.

The series will return to Queensland Raceway for the Ipswich Super440 on August 21-23.

The penultimate round will be at Mount Panorama for the Bathurst 1000 on October 8-11 before the finale at Sandown Raceway as part of the Sandown 500 on November 13-15.

The announcement of the 2026 calendar came at the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia GR Cup awards night where several drivers were celebrated.

Oliver Wickham was crowned champion after finishing all bar one race inside the top 10.

For the title, Wickham walked away with $50,000 while runner-up Lincoln Taylor pocketed $30,000 and third-placed Jett Murray claimed $15,000 in prize money.

“First of all, I’d like to extend a heartfelt congratulations to all of this season’s winners – the dedication of the TGRA GR Cup drivers and teams makes this a special category in the Australian racing scene,” said Toyota Australia chief marketing officer Vin Naidoo.

“It has been wonderful to watch some of the country’s most talented young racers use the TGRA GR Cup to further their careers in motorsport, and on behalf of Toyota Australia I can’t wait for the 2026 season.”

Kade Davey won the Kaizen Award for the driver who showed continuous improvement over the course of the year.

Harry Tomkins won the ‘Publicity Star’ while Lachlan Evennett won the best presented team away. Liam Gerges was the scholarship evaluation winner.

2026 Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia GR Cup calendar

Round 1 – Sydney 500 – February 20-22

Round 2 – NTI Townsville 500 – July 10-12

Round 3 – Ipswich Super 440 – August 21-23

Round 4 – Repco Bathurst 1000 – October 8-11

Round 5 – Penrite Oil Sandown 500 – November 13-15