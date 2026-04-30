Seton’s passing on April 17, aged 89, has drawn widespread tributes, including from Motorsport Australia and Ford.

While the funeral is for family and invited guests only, the public can watch a livestream via the Aaron Seton Racing Facebook page.

The funeral is scheduled to start at 12:30pm AEST. Click here to head to the page.

Seton’s career in motorsport stretched back to the earliest years of the Great Race at Bathurst, an event he contested 22 times from its inaugural running in 1963.

He won the race aboard a Ford Cortina GT500 in 1965 and later drove factory Falcons, before taking a trio of class wins aboard self-prepared Capris.

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Seton’s penultimate start in the event came alongside son Glenn, who went on to become a two-time Australian Touring Car Champion and Supercars Hall of Famer.

Grandson Aaron has also followed in those footsteps and will in August make his debut in a Supercars Championship sprint round, as well as returning for a third Bathurst 1000 start.